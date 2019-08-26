One killed, three injured in clash between two groups in Karachi

KARACHI: One person was killed and three others were critically wounded in a clash between two groups in Karachi beach on late Sunday night.

According to police, the clash took place between two groups of parking and people selling goods on the push-carts. Daggers and sticks were freely used in the fight due to which one person died on the spot while three others were injured.

Police reached the spot after the incident and arrested six persons involved in the fight. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility.

Earlier in the month of May, a nine-year-old passerby boy was killed while three others sustained serious bullet injuries during an armed clash between two groups over a minor dispute of parking vehicle in Kiamari Town area of Karachi.

Read More: Dispute on bike theft: Armed clash leaves six dead in Rajanpur

The clash ensued between two groups of a same family over the parking issue, police said and added that the men from both sides first exchanged harsh words and then scuffled which led to an armed clash.

Both sides used weapons during a crossfire, creating panic in the vicinity, the officials said adding that during the armed clash at least four people, including a nine-year-old passerby child, were injured.

