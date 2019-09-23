‘One nation one curriculum’: Minister vows to implement uniform syllabus

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said the government is committed to implementing uniform curriculum across the county.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said: “We are heading towards one nation one curriculum and efforts are being made to achieve this objective.”

The minister said, in a recent joint meeting of National Curriculum Committee it was suggested that a new uniform curriculum should be implemented before March 2020 but experts from all the provinces asked for more time.

He said different institutions from all provinces including private schools have unanimously welcomed the government’s initiative of the uniform syllabus.

The minister said the committee has decided to provide curriculum in national as well as mother language for junior classes.

“We have also decided to implement uniform certification throughout the country,” he added.

At a press conference earlier on Sept 4, the minister had said all educational institutes including seminaries will follow the same ‘national’ curriculum, which will meet international standard.

He said that his ministry was preparing the ‘national’ syllabus after taking all the curriculums around the world into its consideration. Therefore, “those who think the curriculum of O/A levels is the standard, should know that our prepared curriculum will be a top-level one.”

Moreover, for the mainstreaming of religious seminaries into the federal system of education, the minister announced that his ministry will open 12 offices across the country, and old government officials, as well as new people, will be recruited in this regard.

The budget had also been approved for this project, he added.

