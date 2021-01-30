A 1-year-old girl luckily escaped unhurt when a tree crashed through the roof of her family’s home and ended up suspended right over her crib.

Detailing the incident, Ashlee Johnson said she awoke Thursday morning after hearing a loud crashing sound in her home and saw drywall falling from the ceiling of her bedroom.

Johnson said her 4-year-old son, Amias, was safe in bed with her, so she ran to check on her 1-year-old daughter, Aasha, who was in her cot.

She said the door to Aasha’s room wouldn’t open, but after several minutes of struggling, she managed to get it open a crack.

She said the door was blocked by a tree that fell through the roof and was slowly lowering directly over Aasha’s crib.

Johnson called firefighters, who rushed to the scene and cut a hole through the door to rescue the toddler.

“They put my baby in my arms, and I just cried and cried and cried because I was so scared,” Johnson said. “I could’ve hugged them if it wasn’t for coronavirus.”

Johnson said she feels like her husband, who died in February 2020, was looking out for Aasha.

