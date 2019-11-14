Onion Diplomacy: Pakistan to export onions to Bangladesh after 15 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will export 300 tons of onion to Bangladesh after nearly 30 years of hiatus, ARY News reported.

Officials of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) relayed a Bangladesh firm has placed a 300 tons import order to Pakistan.

Bangladesh’s Tasho Enterprise has confirmed striking a deal with a Karachi-based Roshan Enterprise for the purpose.

Bangladesh will import at least 12 containers of onion from Pakistan under the agreement.

The officials said Pakistan is likely to get more onion import orders from the country in view of India slapping a ban on export of vegetables to neighbouring countries owing to a local shortage of essential Kitchen commodities because of floods.

According to reports, heavy rainfall in India wreaked havoc with onion produce throughout Indian onion growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana, leading to an increase in the prices of the commodity and a ban on its export to meet local needs.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a telephone call to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to inquire about her health and convey his best wishes.

The prime minister underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries.

PM Khan reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, said a press release issued by PM House office.

Comments

comments