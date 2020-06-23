In a first, online classes begin in North Waziristan

MIRAMSHAH: For the first time in the history of North Waziristan, students were taking online classes amid COVID-19 lockdown as the government has provided them high-speed internet facility, ARY News reported.

Initially, the government has established internet centres at Postgraduate College Miramshah and High School Samandarkot in North Waziristan. Sources said that the government will gradually expand the access of internet in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised high-speed internet to people of tribal areas.

During his address, the prime minister had promised people of Waziristan that the federal government will provide all possible health, education and development facilities to impoverished people of tribal areas.

The premier had announced that the people of tribal areas will get health cards for free medical care, high-speed internet, new roads, small dams and energy projects.

