RIYADH: In a bid to provide relief during the pandemic, Pakistan’s embassy in Saudi Arabia has announced to provide online services to overseas Pakistanis in the Kingdom, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

In a message on Twitter, the embassy in Riyadh from its official handle announced that they have decided to provide online services for iqama, hurrob, and other issues from June 01. “They could now access embassy’s services via an online process,” it said.

سفارتخانہ پاکستان نے اقامہ ختم، ہروب یا دیگر وجوہات کی بنا پر غیر قانونی ہو جانے والے افراد کو یکم جون 2021 سے آن لائن سہولت فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔اب ایسے افراد گھر بیٹھے سفارتخانہ کی خدمات سے مستفید ہو سکیں گے۔ @SMQureshiPTI @bilalakbar73 @ForeignOfficePk 1/3 — Pakistan Embassy Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) May 22, 2021



The embassy while sharing the procedure said that a request had to be submitted online along with necessary documents for resolution of the issue, which would then be conveyed to the concerned institutions.

“The applicant will be informed via provided number regarding progress on the application and could be asked to visit embassy if needed,” the Twitter handle of the embassy said in multiple messages.

اب آپ کو پہلے سے جمع کروائی گئی اقامہ ختم اور ہروب کی درخواستوں کے بارےمعلومات کیلئے سفارتخانہ آنے کی ضرورت نہیں۔درج ذیل واٹس ایپ نمبر پہ نام ،اقامہ نمبر اور کاغذات جمع کروانے کی تاریخ لکھ کر بھیجیں ۔آپ کو 24 گھنٹے میں آپکی درخواست کےمتعلق مطلع کیا جائے گا۔ 0538258212📞3/3 — Pakistan Embassy Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) May 22, 2021



The embassy further provided a number-0538258212- for sending the request and said that information regarding the processing would be conveyed within 24 hours.

