Online ticket system upgraded, announces Pakistan Railways

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Thursday announced that it has upgraded online ticket booking system after Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that it has crashed due to unprecedented visitors, ARY NEWS reported.

The railways officials said that after the upgradation process, the passengers could easily book train tickets online. They said that currently over 100,000 passengers have booked their tickets using online platform.

“We have also opened up reservation centres at major stations in the country,” the official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday one-window booking office at railway stations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Sukkur, Peshawar and Quetta will open to facilitate people buying tickets.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter handle, he said people will now be able to buy tickets from these railway stations. The decision to open the one-window reservation office was made after the online booking system crashed due to a load of visitors, he explained.

The window will remain open between 8am to 5pm and the defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed, the minister stated.

It may be noted that the railways resumed train service after a two-month suspension on Wednesday, as the government relaxed the lockdown restrictions enforced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

