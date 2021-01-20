Pakistan extends online visa facility to 192 countries

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Wednesday that Pakistan has extended online visa facility to 192 countries, ARY News reported.

Addressing the media after visiting the Islamabad Airport, Rasheed said that online visa service had been started on orders of PM Imran and the premier has directed for smooth issuance of visas through it.

“E-passport service will be launched soon while the passport validity period had been increased up to ten years for labourers,” the interior minister told media.

The minister said an express service was being launched across the country under which home delivery of Passports would be provided to citizens.

An SMS service had also begun from today (December 24) in a bid to inform passport holders six months before the expiry of their passports, he said.

The minister, during a visit, observed facilities at the airport being provided to the passengers. He assured the Overseas Pakistanis for provision of best facilities to them at Islamabad airport.

Sheikh Rasheed also directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Immigration Department, Airport Security Force (ASF) and Customs Department to take care of the passengers in the best possible manner.

The interior minister was accompanied by secretary interior, DG FIA, and officials of the immigration department.

