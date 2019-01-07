Only agriculture can rid Pakistan of economic crises: Jahangir Tareen

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Monday said that the prevailing economic crises could be overcome only via boosting agriculture sector.

Talking to journalists, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that the government would devise special plan for growers, establish state of the art agricultural institutes and would send experts abroad for studies.

He underscored the need of modern techniques and machinery in the agriculture sector to increase crops’ production. The PTI leader said that the government would provide subsidy on the cultivation of sunflower and vowed to double the markets in the country.

Jahangir Khan Tareen reiterated the PTI government’s resolve to bring change in the country at all coast. He said that they would resolve the issues of farmers on emergency bases and said that agriculture sector was the top priority of the incumbent government.

The PTI leader said that the wrong policies of the previous governments destroyed the agriculture sector in the country.

Talking about South Punjab province, Jahangir Khan Tareen siad that the new secretariat would be functional from June 1. He said that separate funds would be allocated for South Punjab province.

He said that soon their policies and efforts would bear fruit and the hard time would end.

