Onus on global community to implement UN resolutions: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday implementation of the UN Resolutions on Kashmir is the responsibility of the international community.

Addressing a symbolic hunger strike in Islamabad in connection with Black Day, she said Pakistan will continue raising the issue of Kashmir at all world fora till Kashmiris attain their birth right to self-determination.

She said the entire nation, irrespective of political differences is united over Kashmiris’ freedom struggle to end the Indian occupation.

The special assistant said Kashmir is a the jugular vein of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan honor the sacrifices of Kashmiris.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has vigorously highlighted the Kashmir issue at the world fora and now the matter has become internationalised.

Awan expressed the hope that the people of Kashmir will soon witness the dawn of freedom from Indian occupation.

Earlier in a message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, she said Pakistan salutes to the sacrifices of the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for their right to self-determination.

Awan said that Pakistanis are expressing their solidarity with Kashmiris facing atrocities and barbarism of the occupation forces of India besides aiming to firmly standing alongside with the people of IOJK under all circumstances.

Comments

comments