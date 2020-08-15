OPDs reopened in Balochistan after hiatus of five months

QUETTA: Outdoor patients departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals in Balochistan have been reopened after five months with precautionary measures, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Strict precautionary measures have been put in place to avoid the deadly virus transmission.

Hundreds of patients throng to government hospitals for medical purposes following the announcement by the provincial government to reopen all outdoor patients departments.

The Balochistan government had closed all OPDs after lockdown imposed in the country in March, 2020 to control Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Health had suggested a full lockdown and curfew in the province to control the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

As many as 747 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 288,047.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 09 people died due to coronavirus-related complications during this period, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,162.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,261 as 265,624 patients have recuperated.

Thus far, 125,632 cases have been detected in Sindh, 95,203 in Punjab, 35,091 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,144 in Balochistan, 15,346 in Islamabad, 2,179 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,452 in Gilgit Baltistan.

