RAWALPINDI: Three glorious years of Operation Raddul Fasaad have been completed on Saturday, tweeted Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR).

The operation had been launched by Pakistan Army across the country aiming at indiscriminately eliminating residual/latent threat of terrorism on February 22, 2017.

Major General Babar Iftikhar in a series of tweets said that operation helped in indiscriminately eliminating residual/ latent threat of terrorism, ensuring security of Pakistan’s borders.

Op RuF completes 3 yrs today. Launched on 22 Feb 2017 across the country to consolidate gains of all past Ops, indiscriminately eliminating residual/ latent threat of terrorism, ensuring security of Pak’s borders. In this journey from Terrorism to Tourism, SF & Int agencies (1/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 22, 2020

The nation supported its armed forces in this journey. The DG ISPR also paid tribute to the martyrs, the real heroes and the pride of the nation.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message said, Army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost .

“Gains of 2 decades of WOT shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pak & the region. Army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security / sovereignty of Pakistan

irrespective of the cost ”COAS. (3/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 22, 2020

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces (CAF) and other security/Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) actively participated in operation Raddul Fasaad and successfully eliminated the menace of terrorism as peace has returned to the country after sacrificing thousands of lives.

Over one hundred and 49 thousand intelligence-based operations were conducted in three years. The intelligence agencies foiled more than 400 terrorist plans as militants and their facilitators were hunted down across the country.

Fencing along 1450 kilometers of Pak-Afghan border has been completed out of 2611 kilometers to halt the locomotion of militants. Out of 843 planned border forts, 343 have been completed while 161 under construction.

