Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Three glorious years of Operation Raddul Fasaad completed

operation raddul fasaad

RAWALPINDI: Three glorious years of Operation Raddul Fasaad have been completed on Saturday, tweeted Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR).

The operation had been launched by Pakistan Army across the country aiming at indiscriminately eliminating residual/latent threat of terrorism on February 22, 2017.

Major General Babar Iftikhar in a series of tweets said that operation helped in indiscriminately eliminating residual/ latent threat of terrorism, ensuring security of Pakistan’s borders.

 The nation supported its armed forces in this journey. The DG ISPR also paid tribute to the martyrs, the real heroes and the pride of the nation.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message said, Army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost .

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces (CAF) and other security/Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) actively participated in operation Raddul Fasaad and successfully eliminated the menace of terrorism as peace has returned to the country after sacrificing thousands of lives.

Read more: Raddul Fasaad: huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Dera Bugti, S Waziristan

Over one hundred and 49 thousand intelligence-based operations were conducted in three years. The intelligence agencies foiled more than 400 terrorist plans as militants and their facilitators were hunted down across the country.

Fencing along 1450 kilometers of Pak-Afghan border has been completed out of 2611 kilometers to halt the locomotion of militants. Out of 843 planned border forts, 343 have been completed while 161 under construction.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Anti Terrorism Court hears media houses attack case

Pakistan

President Arif Alvi to confer Pakistan’s honorary citizenship on Darren Sammy

Pakistan

Over 2,000 sugar bags recovered during raid in Nawabshah

Pakistan

Indian forces have turned Occupied Kashmir into jail: PM Imran Khan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close