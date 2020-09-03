KARACHI: Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment wing operation to demolish illegally constructed houses, shops, and other structures along the city’s natural storm water drains enters second day.

The illegally constructed structure falling under 105-foot limit of the drains are being demolished. The operation is currently underway in New Karachi Zero Point Gujjar Nalla and Cafe Pyala in Gulberg.

Meanwhile, survey would be conducted at three spots in Karachi’s central district to identify the illegal constructions.

According to a survey made by government departments, most of the storm water drains in Karachi have been encroached with illegally constructed houses, shops and other structures.

These encroachments have pivotal role in impeding free flow of the rainwater causing urban flooding and immense damage to the city, in case of a catastrophic spell of rainfall, like the one recently hit the port city.

Read more: Most of Karachi drains encroached, causing urban flooding: survey

A survey conducted by Sindh Irrigation Department and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) few years ago had pointed out thousands of built houses on Gujjar Nullah, stretched over a distance of 13.5 kilometers.

According to survey papers several billions of rupees would be required to shift these houses and provide alternate homes to the affected people.

