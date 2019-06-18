Opposition to form committee to block budget approval: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday announced that Opposition will form a committee to resist the passage of the federal budget, ARY News reported.

“Opposition will form a committee to block the approval of the budget as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to pass the federal budget with rigging,” said PPP chairman in a statement.

He said that NA speaker was not releasing the production orders of Former President Asif Ali Zardari, others despite the signatures of govt alliance in a second letter written to NA speaker.

The PPP chairman claimed that detained lawmakers are being stopped to take part in the budget voting, adding that IMF budget presented by the federal government is economic suicide for this country.

“Our allies are making a committee to resist the approval of the federal budget. The All Parties Conference (APC) would be called soon where opposition parties will devise a strategy.

Earlier today, the PPP chairman also met with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the PML-N president assured Bilawal for complete support into the matter of Asif Ali Zardari’s production order.

