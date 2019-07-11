Opposition nominates Hasil Bizenjo for Senate Chairman office

ISLAMABAD: The opposition’s Rehbar Committee on Thursday nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate for Chairman Senate office, ARY News reported.

After the Rehbar Committee session Akram Durrani addressing a press conference said that the opposition parties have agreed over the name of Hasil Bizenjo and members of all opposition parties’ will vote for him.

He said that efforts will also be made to get votes from other parties.

Two names from Balochistan Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and Mir Kabir Shahi were under consideration of the opposition leaders and they have reached to consensus over the name of Mir Hasil Khan, a scion of the political family from Naal in Balochistan’s Khuzdar region and son of Late Mir Ghaus Bux Bizenjo.

Earlier, the sources said that the opposition parties in their bid to replace Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani have agreed over the name of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo of the National Party.

The opposition parties Rehbar Committee will formally announce the name of Chairman Senate in its meeting today, sources said.

Opposition parties have decided to nominate the candidate from Balochistan to replace incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who was also elected as senator from the province.

The members of the Rehbar Committee in the opposition session attended the meeting.

The opposition’s 11-member Rahbar Committee had earlier announced consensus to remove the chairman Senate.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq held meeting with Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo to discuss opposition parties’ strategy with regard to no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The recently formed committee is made up of nine opposition parties and held its first meeting in Islamabad.

