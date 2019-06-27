Opposition parties finding excuse hiding loans from people: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said opposition of the inquiry commission in the APC is an excuse of not answering the details of loans obtained in last 10 years.

In a tweet, she said these parties want to hide loans from people.

Awan further said in her tweet that rejection of National Development Council is tantamount to disrupting the process of national development.

اے پی سی میں انکوائری کمیشن کی مخالفت حساب نہ دینے کا بہانہ ہے۔ یہ قرضوں کے حقائق عوام سے چھپانا چاہتے ہیں۔نیشنل ڈویلپمنٹ کونسل کو مسترد کرنا قومی ترقی کے عمل میں رکاوٹ بننے کے مترادف ہے۔یہ نیشنل ڈویلپمنٹ نہیں صرف پرسنل ڈویلپمنٹ چاہتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 27, 2019

Addressing the media after chairing APC, yesterday, Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said: “The Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 is declared anti-people and would be opposed in unison by all political parties attending today’s meeting.”

He further entailed that the newly formed ‘debt probe commission’ was unconstitutional and illegal and was collectively rejected by the political parties in attendance.

