Opposition rejects federal budget, announces Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the opposition parties have rejected the federal budget for 2020-21, ARY NEWS reported.

“Nation stands against this budget,” he said while addressing a joint presser accompanied by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif.

He said that the incumbent federal government has overburdened the masses with the hike in fuel prices by Rs 25.

Bilawal Bhutto announced that the opposition had agreed to hold an all-parties conference in the next week after the recovery of the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif from COVID-19.

“In today’s APC, we discussed budget and issues pertaining to the 18th amendment and coronavirus would come under debate in the next multi-party conference,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Asif said that they expected relief in the budget for masses but it happened against their expectations and they were further overburdened even at the time of the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) leader Mian Aslam said that the government presented one of the worst budget.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani said that the entire nation now knows about this government and they had to make a joint struggle to get rid of them.

