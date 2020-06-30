Opposition immature, oblivious to regional threats: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the political opposition must understand Indian conspiracies but they wasted time on varying rhetoric in national assembly proceedings, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said that he wanted to address the house and brief the participants on devious Indian designs especially after the recent failed attempt to disrupt the peace of Pakistan in the shape of Pakistan Stock Exchange attack.

The foreign minister also said that Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto made childish speeches in the assembly on the regular which make little to no sense and were based on conjecture and emotionality; the attempts to hoodwink the people of Pakistan will fail and has been failing.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that the opposition’s only purpose is to somehow remove prime minister Imran Khan from the position of power and for that they are ready to go to any lengths.

He added the entire nation stands by the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) of the country against terrorism.

The Minister said whenever Pakistan moves toward stability, the forces that do not want to see stability in Pakistan create disruption be it inside Pakistan through sleeper cells or on the borders.

He said we will have to understand the severity of the situation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that India does not want peace in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan will lessen the importance of India in the region, after suffering great humiliation at the hands of the Chinese in Ladakh, India’s primary focus is to shift its people’s attention squarely upon Pakistan.

