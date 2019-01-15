ISLAMABAD: In a major political development, former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday confirmed that opposition parties have formed an alliance together and will adopt a joint strategy on various political issues to give a tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government, reported ARY News.

“The opposition parties are united,” said Zardari.

He met Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in his chambers along with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Asadur Rehman, Awami National Party’s Amir Haider Khan Hoti and other leaders.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the meeting, the participants decided to continue cooperation inside and outside the Parliament. A special committee comprising leaders from all opposition parties was formed to hold talks with the incumbent government on key political issues, including extension in military courts.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president hosted a luncheon in the honour of the politicians.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan formed a two-member committee to look into the matter pertaining to an extension in military courts.

The committee comprising defence minister Pervez Khattak and foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will consult the opposition parties over the matter and will report the development over the matter to the PM.

According to sources, a draft bill prepared by Ministry of Law and Interior will also be presented to PML-N and PPP.

The military courts were extended for two more years in 2017 and the issue is under discussion among political circles as the term of these courts expires on March 30.

Comments

comments