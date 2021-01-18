LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has said on Monday that the opposition parties tried toz destroy national solidarity for the sake of their personal interests.

In a statement released form Lahore on Monday, the CM said that practically, the position of opposition parties is zero. The people of Pakistan are fed up of the negative politics being carried out by the leaders with dual faces, he added.

Opposition did nothing for the masses rather than raising slogans only. “PTI is serving the masses.” Criticising the role of the opposition parties, CM Buzdar said that this is not the time for political scoring. The masses have neglected the politics of the opposition parties.

Earlier, the CM had said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces no threat from opposition parties.

Unfortunately, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) neglected national interest; however, no one will be allowed to disrupt development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he stated.

He had further said that people voted for transparency instead of corruption in 2018 elections. The government will complete its constitutional term, he assured.

