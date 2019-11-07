Opposition to table no-confidence motion against NA deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: After facing a defeat on the no-trust move against the Senate chairman, the Opposition has now decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing media flanked by other opposition leaders outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif said that all opposition parties have decided to table no-trust motion against Qasim Suri.

The PML-N leader has asked the federal government to make the metro bus service functional in twin cities to facilitate citizens.

“After getting failed to run Metro Bus service in Peshawar, now they have closed down Metro Bus Service of Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad,” he lamented.

Khawaja Asif also criticized the incumbent government for making a mockery of legislation in today’s National Assembly proceedings.

He also lauded participants of Azadi March and paid tribute to them.

‘NA Passed Four Bills’

The National Assembly passed four bills today.

The bills which have been passed today include, “The Medical Tribunal Bill, 2019”, “The Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, 2019”, “The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019” and “The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Bill, 2019”.

