Opposition wants to see Pakistan on FATF blacklist: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications, Murad Saeed on Sunday said that opposition parties want to see Pakistan on Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) blacklist, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Murad Saeed said that the opposition tried to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) when the government was doing legislation related to FATF laws.

Taking on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the minister said that the PML-N supreme leader is carrying out Indian narrative and his statements about Mumbai attacks and Dawn Leaks were presented as proofs in the international court.

“India has done investment over Nawaz Sharif.”

Read more: FATF: Pakistan defeats Indian malice, escapes blacklist as watchdog acknowledges progress

Murad Saeed said the Kashmir issue was put on the backburner during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif. Modi was warmly welcomed in Raiwind when he was slaughtering Kashmiris, he added.

He said the anti-Pakistan narrative of Nawaz Sharif is getting full coverage in Indian media, which raises question that why India is giving so much coverage to him?

