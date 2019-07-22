Opposition parties’ huddle to discuss no-trust motion tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A consultative meeting of opposition parties in the upper house of parliament has been summoned tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss a no-trust motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, reported ARY News.

Sources say parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq will chair the meeting at the Parliament House to hold consultations and devise a strategy to dislodge Sanjrani through a no-confidence motion.

Haq in a statement said the opposition in the Senate had the required majority to send the Senate chairman packing.

“There is no question of the number game. Sadiq Sanjrani will have to go home,” he added.

Earlier today, President Dr. Arif Alvi summoned a session of the Senate on August 1 to discuss the no-confidence resolutions against chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

The president called the session of the upper house of parliament “for taking up motions for leave to move resolutions for removal of (the) chairman and (the) deputy chairman Senate, in pursuance of the summary sent by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs”.

On July 9, opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Sanjrani with signatures of 38 opposition members. The government and its allies hit back with a similar motion against the deputy chairman on July 12.

