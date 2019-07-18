Opposition session on no-trust move against Chairman Senate today

ISLAMABAD: A joint session of opposition parliamentarians in Senate summoned on Thursday (today) over the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

The opposition senators will hold consultations over the no-confidence motion against chairman of the Senate and will finalize strategy to ensure success of the no-trust move against Sadiq Sanjrani.

Leader of Opposition in Senate and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raja Zafarul Haq talking to ARY News has said that the opposition parties’ have required support of members for passage of the no-trust move.

He refuted any chance of withdrawal of the no-confidence motion against chairman adding that all opposition members of the senate were in contact with him.

He said the Senate session for proceedings on the matter could likely to be summoned on July 23.

Two major opposition parties in the senate with big numbers, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) decided to oust Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee last Thursday nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate to replace the incumbent Chairman Senate.

Two names from Balochistan Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and Mir Kabir Shahi were under consideration of the opposition and they reached to consensus over the name of Mir Hasil Khan, a scion of the political family from Naal in Balochistan’s Khuzdar region and son of Late Mir Ghaus Bux Bizenjo.

Opposition parties decided to nominate the candidate from Balochistan to replace incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who was also elected as senator from the province.

The opposition’s 11-member Rahbar Committee had earlier announced consensus to remove the chairman Senate.

Leader of Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq held a meeting with Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo to discuss opposition parties’ strategy with regard to no-confidence move against Sanjrani.

