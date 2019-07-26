‘Opposition should be free to hold rallies and protests’: PM takes notice of roadblocks

ISLAMABAD: A day after opposition parties staged rallies in cities across the country to mark July 25 – the first anniversary of the 2018 elections – as a black day, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took notice of roadblocks “that were put up for opposition jalsas.”

“PM took notice of roadblocks that were put up for Opposition jalsas,” Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

“He has directed the authorities that Opposition should be free to hold peaceful rallies and protests as it will only expose the Opposition as they hold no street power and people of Pakistan are sick of them.”

PM took notice of road blocks that were put up for Opposition jalsas. He has directed the authorities that Opposition should be free to hold peaceful rallies and protests as it will only expose the Opposition as they hold no street power and people of Pakistan are sick of them — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 26, 2019

The opposition parties held rallies in cities across the country on Thursday to mark July 25 as “Black Day”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground in Karachi while PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz attended a public meeting in Quetta.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif led a rally in Lahore.

