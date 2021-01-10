Corrupt opposition leaders sought NRO in writing: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that the corrupt opposition leaders had requested him in writing to grant them a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), ARY News reported.

Addressing digital media representatives in Islamabad, PM Imran said that arch-rivals of the past, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have now shaken hands to conceal their corruption.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He maintained that his life would be a lot easier if he gives the opposition the NRO, but it would be disastrous for Pakistan. The prime minister said that he had opposed the NRO’s given by the than president Pervez Musharraf.

Talking about Machh incident, PM Imran Khan said that India was backing ISIS in the region to spread chaos in Pakistan. He said that New Delhi was sponsoring terrorism and sectarianism in the country. The prime minister maintained that India was behind the terror attack in Balochistan.

He said Pakistan’s security agencies successfully preempted Indian plots to fan sectarianism. Imran Khan said it is unfortunate that terrorists targeted Hazara workers in the thinly populated area.

Read More: Govt decides to expose opposition’s bids for NRO

PM Imran said previous governments did not pay due attention to Balochistan and always preferred to form alliance with the local chieftains, who became the biggest hurdle in transferring development funds to the grassroots level.

The prime minister said PTI government has focused the socio-economic development of Balochistan to uplift the common citizens of the province who are facing extreme poverty.

He said Pakistan is passing through a defining moment and the social media has a great role in setting new standard of morality by exposing the plunderers.

Comments

comments