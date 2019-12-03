Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to meet in Islamabad tonight

ISLAMABAD: A session of the opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee has been summoned in Islamabad to discuss various issues, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The opposition meeting is expected to held at the residence of Akram Khan Durrani, the convener of the Rehbar Committee, at 9:00PM.

The opposition session, presided over by Durrani, will also hold consultations over the matter of extension in the tenure of the Army chief and any amendment in the Army Act.

The meeting of the joint opposition will discuss and decide the future of the Azadi March protest against the government.

The meeting is expected to thoroughly discuss the political situation of the country.

The opposition parties will also decide a unanimous line of action with regard to appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner and two members of the election commission on vacant seats from Sindh and Balochistan.

A bipartisan Parliamentary Committee on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today discussed nominations for the appointment of members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan forwarded by the treasury and the opposition.

The government and opposition have forwarded their nominations for appointment of ECP members to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani.

Subsequently, they forwarded these nominations to the Parliamentary Committee for consideration.

