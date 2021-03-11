Optical illusion video shows woman flying jeep through clouds

Optical illusion video showing a woman flying her Jeep through the clouds has gone viral on social media and has left users stunned, racking up 7.1 million views on TikTok so far.

The viewers are comparing the clip to a magical scene from Harry Potter.

In the clip, Hannah Colby, 22, from San Diego, California, can be seen sitting in her Jeep, ‘driving’ through white clouds ‘on a highway in the sky’, with one of her hands hanging out the window.

Although it appears as if the car is among the clouds, it’s actually not – though both the vehicle and background is real, having been shot at the top of Mount Haleakala, Maui, Hawaii on February 20.

The users are left stunned as one person wrote: ‘Why did I think the car was flying.’

‘I was highly confused. Thought we were in Harry Potter or something,’ wrote someone else.

Hannah had spent the day driving around the picturesque island of Maui, hiking and swimming with her two friends and coworkers, Dominique Aghassi and Jason Genesira, before the incredible footage was captured.

‘On a last-minute decision, we decided to drive up there for the sunset and see if it could be as beautiful as the famous sunrises that take place at the top of the mountain.

‘It is filmed on the only road you can take up into the park.

‘The video captures exactly how we felt when we got up there. We were laughing and singing and fully living in the moment as it was really beautiful.

‘It is a crazy concept to look at the sky and imagine that you can actually be in a car up there.

