Option of talks is open on ‘Azadi March’, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the option of talks on ‘Azadi March’ is open, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The prime minister was commenting on the march announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a session of the spokespersons of the government.

“There is no need of any committee for holding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)”, he said. “If someone wants to talk (the government’s) doors not closed,” sources quoted the PM as saying in the meeting.

“We have no objection over dialogue on all key issues including Madrassa reforms,” Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said.

Noorul Haq Qadri Friday sought Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s recommendations to reform country on the pattern of the State of Medina.

Qadri in his statement advised JUI-F chief to avoid creating hurdles in the way of the incumbent government. He said Maulana Sahab is free now a days, that’s why he is trying a political stunt in shape of ‘Azadi March’.

Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked Noorul Haq Qadri to contact Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said sources.

The prime minister while summoning details of Rehman’s expected sit-in had directed the federal minister to present recommendations in this regard.

Qadri is also expected to contact the JUI-F chief and the premier would hold consultations in a meeting in the light of recommendations presented by the religious affairs minister, said sources.

