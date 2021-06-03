Ordinance giving overseas Pakistanis voting rights challenged

ISLAMABAD: Presidential ordinance, allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) has been challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The ordinance has been challenged by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha through Umar Gilani advocate in the IHC.

President Dr Arif Ali, the principal secretary of prime minister, secretary ECP and law and justice ministry have been made respondents in the plea.

Ranjha in his plea has pleaded with the court to declare the ordinance, allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, null and void.”The government has become habitual of issuing presidential ordinances.”

Issuing ordinances is the right of the president but that right can only be exercised in emergency situations, Ranjha said in his plea and urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to order binning the ordinance.

Read more: Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance allowing overseas voting rights, EVM use

On May 8, President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated the Election (second amendment) ordinance 2021, allowing voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

According to the ordinance issued by the president, changes were made to section 94 (1) and section 103 of the Election Act 2017.

The amendments would help in ensuring that overseas Pakistanis vote during the next general election.

The federal cabinet on May 04 approved two ordinances regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

Comments

comments