ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent five accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the Osama Satti murder case.

The arrested cops were presented before the court of Judge Raja Jawad Abbas as he resumed hearing.

Sending the accused to jail, the court directed the jail authorities to present them before it on next hearing on Feb 10. The judge directed the investigation officer of the case to submit a challan.

The accused include Muddasir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed.

On Jan 2, the five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were taken into custody for indiscriminately gunning down 22-year-old Osama in the Sector G-10 area on Srignagar Highway within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in the federal capital.

