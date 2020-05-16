Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Osman Khalid Butt is binge-watching ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

and
Osman Khalid Butt, Dirilis: Ertugrul

Prominent actor Osman Khalid Butt recently took to social media to praise popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

“This tweet is in praise of Dirilis: Ertugrul. The Turkish dramas I’ve seen are generally all bingeable but I’m consuming an unholy amount of this show,” he tweeted on Thursday.

He went onto ask “Is it a GoT fix? The excellent cast & plot? The intrigue, the reverence for customs & traditions? All of the above?”

The Turkish soap has been dubbed in Urdu and airs on PTV every day at 7:55 pm on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to him, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

People like Moin Akhtar tend to live on even after their death: Anwar Maqsood

Lifestyle

Pop duo Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s father passes away

Lifestyle

Kobe Bryant chopper crash pilot had no drugs in system: autopsy

Lifestyle

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s new film goes straight to Amazon


ARY NEWS URDU