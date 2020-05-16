Osman Khalid Butt is binge-watching ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Prominent actor Osman Khalid Butt recently took to social media to praise popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

“This tweet is in praise of Dirilis: Ertugrul. The Turkish dramas I’ve seen are generally all bingeable but I’m consuming an unholy amount of this show,” he tweeted on Thursday.

He went onto ask “Is it a GoT fix? The excellent cast & plot? The intrigue, the reverence for customs & traditions? All of the above?”

The Turkish soap has been dubbed in Urdu and airs on PTV every day at 7:55 pm on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to him, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

