“Our family has always chosen death before dishonor,” says Bakhtawar

KARACHI: Daughter of former premier Benazir Bhuto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Friday, “our family has always chosen death before dishonor. We WILL fight and we WILL win.”

Shortly after the names of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Faryal Talpur and other bigwigs of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) today, the budding politician, Bakhtawar, reacted on her official Twitter account and said, “These intimidation tactics will not work.”

She criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, saying, “the selected PTI (not courts) announced and placed my brother on the exit control list yesterday. My father & aunt are also on the ECL. All three are elected representatives.”

The selected PTI government (not courts) announced and placed my brother on the exit control list yesterday (Dec 27th 2018). My father & aunt are also on the ECL. All three are elected representatives. These intimidation tactics will not work. — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) December 28, 2018

Calling the mandate of the federal government unlawful, Bakhtawar remarked, “By suppressing & coercing the opposition the PTI will still not be able to hide their illegitimate mandate.”

The PPP leader further stated, “The cabinet full of Musharraf remnants obviously doesn’t remember that our family has always chosen death before dishonor.”

“We WILL fight and we WILL win,” she added.