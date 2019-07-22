One million out-of-school children brought into schools: KP Assembly told    

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash on Monday claimed that over one million out-of-school children were enrolled in schools in the province.

Responding to a call attention notice in KP Assembly, Bangash said that the children were brought into schools during special enrollment campaign in the province.

He said that efforts were underway to enroll 1.6 mn out of school children by the end of this year and added that the government had started second shift classes in various schools in the province to enhance literacy ratio.

The adviser said buildings had been acquired to start special classes to achieve the targets.

Last year in November, Human Rights Watch (HRW) had said in a report that nearly 22.5 million of Pakistan’s children were out of school with the majority of them girls.

The 111-page report titled “Shall I Freed My Daughter, or Educate Her?: Barriers to Girls’ Education in Pakistan” concluded that many children had no access to education, including because of shortage of government schools, especially for girls.

The report had said thirty-two percent of primary school age girls were out of school in Pakistan, compared with 21 percent of boys as by ninth grade, only 13 percent of girls were in school.

