Over 10K health workers get second dose of corona vaccine in KP

PESHAWAR: Over 10,000 health workers have got Covid-19 vaccine shots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, quoting provincial health department ARY News reported on Sunday.

The province has administered coronavirus vaccine shots to 10,451 elderly people of above 60 years age, the health department said in a statement.

In last two days 1,546 senior citizens were administered Covid-19 vaccine.

In last 24 hours, 1665 health workers have been inoculated second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, health department added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has administered second dose of the vaccine to overall 10,370 front-line health workers so far, according to the health department.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department on Thursday said that 7,734 elderly citizens aged above 60 got COVID-19 vaccine jabs. The COVID-19 vaccination drive of elderly citizens is continued in the province.

The health department confirmed that 28,405 healthcare workers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine across the province.

Earlier, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had tweeted that Pakistan recorded “the highest daily vaccination rate” on Tuesday.

He had said more than 41,000 people were inoculated against the novel coronavirus the other day.

