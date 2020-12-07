CM tells health department to appoint staff for vacant posts on merit basis

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah chaired Monday a session for provincial health department which mooted the regularization issue of 1120 medical officials appointed by the department, ARY News reported.

The session briefing also underscored the many vacancies in the department that have yet to be filled including 480 doctors, which it said will soon be completed.

A total of 1303 grade-17 Medical Officers (MO) and Woman Medical Officers (WMO) vacancies await appointments, the health department briefing added.

CM Sindh has reportedly directed the department to expedite the appointments on merit basis and to resolve the regularization issue soon.

It may be noted that the briefing underlined another 808 vacancies of medical staff are up to be fulfilled by the department across 105 taluka hospitals in Sindh.

The CM directed the department turn at least 38 taluka hospitals into model hospitals.

a special cabinet committee, headed by Federal Minister Asad Umar, has been constituted for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine, quoting sources ARY News reported.

The five-member committee of the Federal Cabinet have Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Sania Nishtar and Dr. Faisal Sultan as other four members, according to sources.

The special cabinet committee will function as an oversight body for procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.

According to sources, the committee’s decision will be final and it won’t require an endorsement from the federal cabinet.

