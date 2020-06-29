ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar said on Monday the government has successfully completed the target of doling out cash handouts to 12 million poor people under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

In a tweet, she said the government has set a new target of extending financial assistance to over 16 million beneficiaries in light of the success of the Ehsaas cash programme and people’s needs.

Thus far, more Rs145 billion have been distributed among more than 12 million labourers, she added.

In another tweet, the SAPM said she chaired a board meeting of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

“Today we convene the 40th Board mtg of @bisp_pakistan. Since I took over as board chair (Nov 2018)10 board mtgs [meetings] (>statutory requirement) have been held; agendas are prepared well by board sub-committees & Conflict of Declarations are signed by each board member at each board mtg.”

