Over 200 Pakistanis return home from Australia

LAHORE: More than 200 Pakistanis have returned home from Australia through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The government has continued repatriation of the nationals trapped in foreign countries as a special flight of PIA brought back more than 200 Pakistanis to home on Sunday.

The flight, PK-8972, landed in Lahore and the passengers will be sent to quarantine facilities after conducting medical check-ups and coronavirus screening.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIA has operated a flight to Melbourne for the first time in the history.

On April 24, the PIA aircraft had departed for Australia to bring back Pakistanis. The spokesperson of the national flag-carrier had said that a special flight departed for Melbourne with more than 300 passengers on board.

The national airline is consistently serving the nationals trapped in foreign countries due to suspension of the flight operations following the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

