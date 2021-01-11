Over 20m lost livelihood due to lockdowns in Pakistan: survey

ISLAMABAD: More than 20 million people lost livelihood due to lockdowns imposed to halt spread of Covid-19, a survey conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed.

According to the survey conducted to evaluate the impact of Covid-19 on the well-being of people, 6.7 million people witnessed reduction in their earning due to the lockdowns and economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.

Pakistan’s workforce was recorded at 55.7 million before the onset of Covid-19 but this declined to 35 million due to the lockdowns. However, after the first wave of the pandemic was over, the number of workforce rebounded to a bit lower than pre-Covid period (52.5 million).

It disclosed that 10 per cent households reported food insecurity during the first wave of the pandemic.

