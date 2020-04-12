Over 3000 arrested in Sindh for violating lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI: As coronavirus lockdown in the Sindh province entered its 20th day on Sunday, the provincial authorities have apprehended over 3000 people over violation of lockdown amid pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to details, during the entire period of lockdown, overall 3325 people had been arrested and 1169 cases registered against them.

Police on Sunday also sealed various parts in eleven union councils in Karachi’s District East to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus.

As per details, the road leading to Pehalwan Goth from Johar Chowrangi has been sealed completely.

Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Al on Saturday issued directives for sealing these union councils that included UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC – 10 Jamshaid Quarters.

These areas have been sealed in “larger public interest and to prevent a widespread outbreak of novel coronavirus,” according to a notification put out by the deputy commissioner.

The Rangers and Karachi police have been instructed to cordon off these localities to ensure public safety.

Speaking to ARY News, the deputy commissioner said these union councils were sealed after the confirmation of more than 150 COVID-19 cases there. He said tests of people residing in these localities will be conducted.

Curfew-like lockdown

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Saturday said that the province has decided to impose a curfew-like lockdown in the province amid rising coronavirus cases.

Divulging details of the decisions taken during the provincial task force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the education minister said the task force has recommended to impose strict restrictions during the lockdown.

“If we want to save lives, we have to move towards adopting a stricter lockdown,” he said adding that although it would not be a curfew but the restrictions in it would be just like a curfew.

