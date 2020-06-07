Over 3000 health professionals infected by coronavirus: report

ISLAMABAD: The tally of healthcare professionals infected by novel coronavirus in Pakistan has crossed above 3000, according to a report sent to the Ministry of National Health, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A report prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), dispatched to the ministry, said that 3088 healthcare workers have been infected by COVID-19 so far, according to sources.

According to details, the number of doctors infected by coronavirus in Pakistan has increased to 1815, while 412 nurses also contracted coronavirus.

Moreover, 861 paramedics have been infected by the virus, report said.

Around 1703 infected healthcare workers have been quarantined at homes. “The tally of coronavirus positive health professionals admitted at hospitals is 255 and 251 of them have been in better condition”, according to the report.

Among infected health workers 1101 have recuperated, while 29 of them have died of the virus infection, the report said.

In Sindh 11 healthcare professionals have died, while the number of deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is seven, five in Balochistan, two in Gilgit-Baltistan, three in Punjab and one in Islamabad, the report further said.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had earlier demanded from the federal and provincial governments to announce compensation for those healthcare providers who had lost their lives and those who had infected with the virus.

It is pertinent to be noted that the total number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan on Sunday soared to 98,943.

