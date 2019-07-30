Over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan for celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

These pilgrims are scheduled to kick start celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak from his birthplace, Nankana Sahib, Pakistan on Thursday.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to the Indian Sikh pilgrims who are partaking in the special jatha on 26 July 2019.

These visas have been granted over and above the issuance of thousands of visas every year under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Pakistan feels honored that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs start from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, according to a statement.

“The Government of Pakistan is taking a number of important initiatives including opening of the Kartarpur Corridor to make the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and historic,” reads the statement.

“The government also believes in the policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and India”

