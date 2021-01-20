Over-speeding bus upturns in Bela leaves eight dead, 22 injured

HUB: In a road accident near Bela in Balochistan at least eight people were killed and 22 others injured when a passenger coach turned turtle on early Wednesday morning, ARY News reported.

The passenger bus, on its way from Panjgur to Karachi, overturned after skidding off the road near Bela town of Lasbela district.

Those killed in the road mishap included two personnel of Levies, three women and two children, the police said.

Following the accident, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and transferred the bodies and injured to Bela Civil Hospital, officials said.

Doctors at the hospital feared that the death toll in the incident might further rise because several of the injured with broken limbs were in critical condition.

Local police told media that the over-speeding bus was heading towards Karachi when it slipped due to moisture at the road causing the mishap.

