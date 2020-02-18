‘Overexposure to soybean dust’ may be cause of Keamari deaths, says report

KARACHI: The mystery surrounding the deaths of over a dozen people due to what has been dubbed the leakage of toxic gas in Karachi’s Keamari area seems to be unravelling as the University of Karachi’s International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) in a report has pointed to “overexposure” to “soybean dust” as the probable cause of the incident.

The suspected gas leakage has thus far killed at least 14 people, according to a Sindh health department spokesperson. He said more than 300 people, including women and children, have also been affected by a high level of toxicity in the air.

The ICCBS said samples of blood and urine of the people exposed to toxic aerosols were sent to it late last night.

“We have also collected some samples of soybean dust from the port area,” it said.

“Currently we are extensively engaged in deciphering the cause of this toxic exposure. While we are working on this complex bioanalytical problem, we think this may be due to over exposure to soybean dust,” the ICCBS explained.

Therefore, the ICCBS suggested symptoms due to exposure to soybean (aeroallergens) may be considered the possible cause and that the people hospitalised be given bronchodilators, and anti-histamines.

It further advised extreme care should be taken in unloading of soybean containers from now on.

“Soybean dust exposure related epidemics have been reported earlier from other parts of the world with associated morbidity and mortality,” it said.

Adviser to the Sindh CM on law and environment Murtaza Wahab in a tweet said: “Preliminary report has been submitted by experts at Khi Uni which suggests that Keamari incident happened due to over exposure of soybean dust which is known to have also caused similar incidents in other parts of the world. This soybean is in a shipment docked at Khi Port.”

