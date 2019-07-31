Overflowing in Lath Dam adds to Karachiities’s woes

KARACHI: Owing to monsoon rains, the Lath Dam near Super Highway has overflown and the floodwater has entered K-Electric’s KDA Grid station, located at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, causing a massive breakdown in the megapolis.

In a series of tweets, the Karachi’s sole power supply company said, the monsoon downpour in the city on Monday and Tuesday caused the Lath Dam near Super Highway to overflow. “The floodwater entered K-Electric’s KDA Grid station, located at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, one of the most critical grids of KE’s 220kV grid and an interconnection point between KE and NTDC,” K-Electric tweeted.

As an emergency safety measure, K-Electric was forced to suspend supply to feeders associated with the grid, resulting power outages in Sohrab Goth, Abulhassan Isphahani Road, Super Highway, KWSB’s NEK Pumping station among few others.

“We are working closely with all authorities to control this situation. All possible resources including trenches, water pumps and sand bags around the grid have been deployed to block the water,” the K-Electric assured.

Due to the critical situation, K-Electric said power supply will be affected to several areas including Gulshan, Azizabad, Liaqatabad, Malir, FB Area, Surjani, Shadman, Johar, Shah Faisal among many others.

The Pakistan Army is providing support to the power supplying company in this situation, K-Electric wrote on its official Twitter account.

