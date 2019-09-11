Overhaul of Punjab police department to take its due time: Gill

LAHORE: Changing the culture of departments takes its due time – be it exploiting or improving – it does not happen overnight, said the spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while referring to recent cases of custodial deaths in the province.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Spokesperson Shahbaz Gill told media that Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a message today through the CM regarding the service-related institutions of Punjab, specifically the police department.

He said the prime minister appreciated the role of Punjab police during the sensitive time of Ashura while giving a clear direction that the police should serve its people as it did in Muharram, rather than being violent and torturing its citizens.

Brushing aside the criticism on the provincial government, Gill questioned: “Was it the police of Switzerland here [Punjab] a year ago?” as suddenly people realized all the ills of the institution which were prevailing for many years. “We should know it takes its time to change the cultures of departments.”

He said the government took two-and-a-half-year to overhaul the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson stressed that the face of black sheep in Punjab police reflects the collective image of our society.

Gill also paid tribute to the founder of the nation on his death anniversary during his talk.

