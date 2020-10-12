Overseas Pakistanis’ remittances exceed $2bn for fourth month in row: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said despite the coronavirus pandemic, there is another good news for our economy, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a tweet, he said remittances from overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3billion in the month of September this year, which is thirty-one percent higher than last September and nine percent higher than August this year.

وباءکےباوجود ہماری معیشت کیلئےمزید خوشخبری: ستمبر2020 میں بیرون ملک سے ہمارے محنتی پاکستانیوں کیجانب سے بھجوائی جانے والی ترسیلاتِ زر 2.3 ارب $ کی سطح تک پہنچیں جوگزشتہ ستمبرسے 31%جبکہ اگست 2020 سے 9%زیادہ ہیں، الحمدللہ۔ یہ لگاتار چوتھا مہینہ ہےکہ یہ ترسیلات 2 ارب $ سےزیادہ رہیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 12, 2020

PM Imran Khan said this marks the fourth consecutive month that remittances have remained above two billion dollars.

Remittances from overseas Pakistanis rose to $2,768 million in July this year, the highest ever level of remittances in a single month in Pakistan.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report, the remittances showed an increase of $740mn (or 36.5pc) over last July and an increase of $302mn (or 12.2pc) over June 2020.

