Owner reunites with her iPhone 11 after it fell in lake six months ago

A British Columbia woman has reunited with her iPhone 11 after nearly six months which she had accidentally dropped in a lake while riding bumper boards in September.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 11 was still working, however, its microphone and speaker were not as clear as they used to be before the accidental drop into the lake.

The woman from Vancouver, Fatemeh Ghodsi, told CBC News that she dropped her phone into the water after losing balance when she was riding bumper boats on Lake Harrison in September.

She was told by the staff that the recovery of her phone would be impossible in the deep water and Ghodsi lost hope too. Later, she received a mysterious text message.

It emerged that a married couple Clayton and Heather Helkenberg found the phone while diving for treasure and trash under the Lake Harrison water park when they came across the iPhone.

Clayton Helkenberg said that they took it to the home and cleaned the dirt off of it. Helkenberg, who posted a video of the discovery to YouTube, added that it just turned right on. He said that Ghodsi’s phone number has been taken out from the device’s SIM card on which he texted her about the recovery.

Ghodsi said, “I was in complete shock, initially to start with. It was kind of like a zombie phone coming back to me, because I’d totally made peace with it being gone.”

The woman said the phone still works, but the microphone and speaker aren’t as clear as they used to be. She said she plans to be more careful on the bumper boats in the future.

