Owners of marriage halls stage protest in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: A protest demonstration on Monday was staged against the demolition of marriage halls in Karachi’s area of Korangi by hall owners, ARY News reported.

The protesting owners along with the workers observed a sit-in at the main Korangi Road, resulting in a heavy traffic jam on both sides of the road.

The protesting owners said that their marriage halls are built on the legally acquired land. They have ownership documents too.

They alleged that the local administration is threatening to demolish their halls. The move will create unemployment for thousands, they added.

Marriage halls’ owners said that they will observe a hunger strike along with the workers if their demands were not met.

Last year, Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Iftikhar Qaimkhani, had sought list of buildings, wedding halls and other structures built illegally in the city so timely action could be taken against them.

