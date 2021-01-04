Oxygen cylinders’ prices skyrocket amid second COVID-19 wave in Karachi

KARACHI: The prices of oxygen cylinders have sky-rocketed in the country after the second wave of COVID-19 in Karachi, causing problems for the loved ones of the virus-affected patients, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the oxygen cylinders have become scarce owing to rising COVID-19 cases and are sold out at Rs 25,000 per cylinder as compared to the earlier price of Rs7,000.

The refilling price of a cylinder has also jacked up to Rs 16,000 per cylinder.

It is pertinent to mention here that usually, the infection attacks the lungs and respiratory system of a COVID-19 patient, making it difficult for him to breathe.

Most of the doctors in the government-run hospitals are referring COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms for home isolation to lessen the burden on the health facilities.

The situation has further led to an unprecedented jump in prices of oxygen cylinders as patients need them for smooth oxygen supply in the body.

Families of COVID-19 patients said that they were facing difficulties in arranging oxygen cylinders for their loved ones and demanded of the government to allow oxygen refilling stations to remain open for 24 hours.

